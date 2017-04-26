Breaking News

Bruno: Brazilian keeper convicted of murder ordered back to jail

By Marilia Brocchetto and Deborah Bloom, CNN

Updated 1:40 PM ET, Wed April 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

brazil killer goalkeeper reax darlinton pkg_00000130
brazil killer goalkeeper reax darlinton pkg_00000130

    JUST WATCHED

    Team signs convicted killer as goalkeeper

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(12 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Bruno sentenced to 22 years in prison
  • Released after seven years
  • Will now wait for appeal behind bars

(CNN)The Brazilian goalkeeper who was convicted of murder but released on a technicality in February, has been ordered back to jail.

By a majority of votes, the first panel of the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court revoked Bruno Fernandes de Souza's habeas corpus and ordered the reinstatement of the preventive custody of the keeper.
The decision by the court means Bruno will wait for appeal on his original sentence behind bars.
    Video broadcast on Brazilian networks showed Bruno turning himself into police on Tuesday evening, though he was allowed to leave.
    He is expected to turn himself back in on Wednesday.
    Read More

    Jail sentence

    In 2010, Bruno was arrested and three years later found guilty of homicide, kidnapping and hiding the body of his ex-girlfriend Eliza Samudio.
    Brazil&#39;s Olympic legacy? An abandoned Maracana
    maracana abandoned 6 months on olympics brazil 2016 world cup pele shasta darlington pkg_00001025

      JUST WATCHED

      Brazil's Olympic legacy? An abandoned Maracana

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Brazil's Olympic legacy? An abandoned Maracana 02:02
    He was sentenced to 22 years in jail.
    Bruno, his lover and his ex-wife were among nine people charged with torturing and murdering Samudio, who had been trying to prove Bruno was the father of her son.
    READ: Bruno's controversial return to soccer
    The player's ex-wife, also on trial, was acquitted of kidnapping the child.
    Samudio's body was never found, but the goalkeeper's cousin told the court Samudio had been demanding child support payments and that Bruno had helped to dismember her body and fed her to several dogs.