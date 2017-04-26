Story highlights Bruno sentenced to 22 years in prison

Released after seven years

Will now wait for appeal behind bars

(CNN) The Brazilian goalkeeper who was convicted of murder but released on a technicality in February, has been ordered back to jail.

By a majority of votes, the first panel of the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court revoked Bruno Fernandes de Souza's habeas corpus and ordered the reinstatement of the preventive custody of the keeper.

The decision by the court means Bruno will wait for appeal on his original sentence behind bars.

Video broadcast on Brazilian networks showed Bruno turning himself into police on Tuesday evening, though he was allowed to leave.

He is expected to turn himself back in on Wednesday.

Read More