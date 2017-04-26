Trump admin rolls out immigration-related crime victims office

Story highlights DHS Secretary John Kelly announced the office in front of victims of immigrant-related crimes

The move continues an effort by the Trump administration to focus on the criminal aspects of immigration

Washington (CNN) The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday unveiled a new office to focus on victims of crimes linked to immigrants -- the fulfillment of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

In announcing the office, the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement office, or VOICE, at an event stocked with families of victims, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly emphasized the goal is to give resources and support to families that he said previously felt unheard.

Trump has repeatedly focused on criminal elements in public statements about immigrants, including Trump's famous presidential announcement speech in which he referred to Mexicans as criminals and "rapists."

Kelly said the point of the effort is to say that any crimes committed by undocumented immigrants could be prevented if they were never allowed in the US. He told the relatives of crime victims in the front row, "my heart goes out to you."

"All crime is terrible, but these victims as represented here are unique -- and too often ignored," Kelly said. "They are casualties of crimes that should never have taken place -- because the people who victimized them often times should never have been in the country."

