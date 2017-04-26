Trump again thunders against judiciary

Story highlights The President's tweets echoed the scathing tone of a White House statement issued late Tuesday night

Trump has repeatedly attacked sitting federal judges and decisions he does not like

(CNN) President Donald Trump is again focusing his Twitter sights on the judiciary, this time denouncing a ruling that halted implementation of an executive order targeting "sanctuary" cities.

On Tuesday, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a threat to take away funds from cities that do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement -- the latest blow from the federal judiciary to Trump's immigration agenda.

"First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court!" Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

Judge William Orrick, who handed down the decision Tuesday, is based in San Francisco and is not on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The Ninth Circuit is the appellate court that would hear an appeal to the case and has already sparred with the administration.

But Trump, who previously clashed with the Ninth Circuit Court when it blocked his administration's first attempt at a travel ban affecting several majority-Muslim countries, wasn't finished Wednesday.

Read More