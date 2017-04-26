The strange timeline of Trump's reversals on money for the border wall

(CNN) Over the space of the last five days, President Trump has gone back and forth and back again on whether funding for his proposed border wall should be included in a spending bill aimed at keeping the government open past midnight on Friday.

Let's map it out:

1. Last week, Trump seemed to upend what had been assumed to be a relatively staid process to keep the government running by insisting that $1.4 billion be included in the bill as a down payment on the construction of his much-promised wall on the border with Mexico.

2. On "State of the Union" last Sunday, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly told CNN's Dana Bash that Trump would be "insistent on the funding" for the wall.

JUST WATCHED Kelly: Trump to insist on border wall funding Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kelly: Trump to insist on border wall funding 00:40

3. By Monday, Trump allies seemed to acknowledge that no spending bill with $1 billion for the border wall could pass Congress -- and that keeping the government open had to be the priority. Trump reportedly told a group of conservative journalists Monday night that he was okay with not getting the funding in this bill.