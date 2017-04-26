Trump starts review of federal 'overreach' in education

Story highlights Trump's 100th day in office falls on Saturday

Washington (CNN) In a move meant to follow through on promises he made to conservatives during the 2016 campaign, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that aims to rein in federal control of education in the United States.

The order, which Trump signed while flanked by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Vice President Mike Pence and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, initiates a process that could see substantial changes made to K-12 education in the United States, the clearest signal yet that Trump hopes to put his stamp on the Education Department before his 100th day in office on Saturday.

"We know that local communities do it best and know it best," Trump said, calling the order "another critical step to restoring local control, which is so important."

The order is tailor-made for the conservatives that animated Trump, many of whom have long complained about the federal government guiding education standards and practices in their local schools. It is also in line with DeVos' long record advocating for more local control of schools, something the top Republican donor has done for decades through her political giving.

The order specifically calls for a 300-day review of education regulations on grades K-12 proposed and enacted by former President Barack Obama -- and instructs DeVos, a longtime advocate for local control of education, to produce a report that details which actions she believes overreached.

