Trump gives Pentagon authority to set troop levels

Story highlights Current troop levels have not been changed

The Pentagon is reviewing how to better count US troops on the ground

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has delegated the authority to set official troop levels in the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria to Secretary of Defense James Mattis, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

"At the request of Secretary of Defense Mattis, the president has delegated force management authority to the secretary," Pentagon spokesman Maj. Adrian Rankine-Galloway told CNN Wednesday.

A US senior defense official told CNN that the decision concerning troop levels was communicated via an internal policy memo April 20.

The current deployment numbers have not been changed.

"This delegation of authority does not change the force management levels for Iraq and Syria," Rankine-Galloway said, adding that the move "does not portend a change in our mission in Iraq and Syria to defeat ISIS."

