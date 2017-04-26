US commander: Anti-missile system in South Korea operational in 'coming days'

Story highlights The THAAD missile system aims to be counter North Korean military threats

Washington (CNN) The US anti-missile system designed to mitigate the threat of North Korea's missiles will soon be operational, the top US commander in the Pacific said Wednesday.

US Pacific Command chief Adm. Harry Harris told the House Armed Services Committee that the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system would be "operational in the coming days to be able to better defend South Korea against the growing North Korea threat."

The THAAD system has been moved to South Korea in response to North Korea's increased missile and nuclear tests, but it has drawn sharp opposition from China and Russia, who see it as also equalizing their nuclear deterrents.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said Wednesday that parts of the system had been moved to the planned deployment site.

Harris also cited the Carl Vinson carrier strike group deployment to northeast Asia as a deterrent against North Korea's rising threats. The Carl Vinson is headed that direction after initial confusion earlier this month about the location of the carrier.

