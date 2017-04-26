LePage fetes Trump order that could stiff his cause

Washington (CNN) Maine Gov. Paul LePage flew to Washington Wednesday, and all he got was teased by President Donald Trump.

The conservative Maine governor has long pushed Trump and House Republicans to de-list the 87,000 acres of land in Northern Maine known as Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

But according to an Interior Department spokesperson, the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is not automatically getting reviewed and was not on a list of 24 monuments under review provided to CNN.

It isn't clear whether LePage knew the order would not automatically initiate a review of his pet project.

"I knew him when he was heavy, and now I know him when he was thin, and I like him both ways," Trump said, ribbing the governor who has said he lost at least 50 pounds after having bariatric surgery last year.

Peter Steele, a LePage spokesman, appeared surprised to hear the list of monuments up for review did not include Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument when asked by CNN.

Pushed as to whether the governor knew the land was not on the White House's list, Steele said: "Nothing precludes a review of Katahdin Woods."

The language of the order is vague and gives Zinke some latitude. The order says the Interior secretary can order a review "where the Secretary determines that the designation or expansion was made without adequate public outreach and coordination with relevant stakeholders."

But an Interior Department spokesperson said Wednesday that Zinke "has made no decisions yet and is looking at a lot of monuments and listening to local concerns."

Steele said it is likely the parcel will eventually get reviewed because of LePage's advocacy on the issue and the fact the Maine State Legislature voted against national monument status for Katahdin Woods.

"The executive order covers a review of Katahdin Woods because at least two local referendums and the Maine State Legislature voted against it," said Steele. "The people who live in the area and the Maine State Legislature are considered relevant stakeholders."

Some communities around the park have passed non-binding referendums against the national monument and the Maine Senate approved a LePage-backed measure in 2016 to do the same.

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is an expansive piece of land in Northern Maine that includes much of the Penobscot River watershed. The land, which is located east of Baxter State Park, was donated by Burt's Bees co-founder and philanthropist Roxanne Quimby's foundation, Elliotsville Plantation.

Quimby's donation was valued at roughly $100 million, with the land valued at $60 million, while the philanthropist pledged $20 million to help fund initial park operational needs and infrastructure development and a pledge of another $20 million of future support.

Quimby and her son, Lucas St. Clair, started systemically buying up land in the area in the late 1990s, with the hopes of preserving it.

Locals in the area have protested the national monument status, arguing that it will restrict their hunting and fishing rights and could impact local businesses that cater to activities like snowmobiling.