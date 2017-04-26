Lawmakers, aides may keep Obamacare protections under new bill

(CNN) House Republicans are floating an amendment to their health care bill that would weaken Obamacare's protections for those with pre-existing conditions -- for everyone but themselves.

The new amendment, unveiled Tuesday, would allow states to apply for waivers from several key Obamacare insurance reforms aimed at giving those with pre-existing conditions access to affordable, comprehensive policies. The provisions are among the most popular parts of the health reform law.

But the amendment specifically says the waivers could not apply to members of Congress and their staffs, who are required to obtain coverage on the exchanges under Obamacare.

The deal was negotiated between moderate Rep. Tom MacArthur, a New Jersey Republican, and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, a conservative leader, with consultation from the White House and House leadership.

Under the amendment, states could opt out of provisions that require insurers to offer an array of benefits in all their policies and ban them from charge more based on a person's health background. Also, states could allow insurers to charge enrollees in their 50s and early 60s more than younger ones.

