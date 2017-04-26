Pelosi: Government funding bill still has '70 poison pills'

Story highlights Pelosi said she does not expect a shutdown this week

She said there had been progress on a couple major points

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday evening that the funding bill under negotiation still has "70 poison pills" that the Democratic Party can't live with.

Pelosi, on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper," said that despite the remaining differences, the two parties had made substantial progress and she does not foresee a government shutdown -- at least "not this week."

"The Democrats are determined that we will not have a government shutdown," the California Democrat said. "If we need a one-week extension in order to pass it on the floor, the legislative part of it, I think we're OK with that."

She said Democrats, who still have enough seats in the Senate to block the spending measure, still must work out a series of provisions in the bill for it to be palatable.

