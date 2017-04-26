Melania Trump celebrates her 47th birthday in DC

Story highlights Melania Trump turned 47 on Wednesday

She is celebrating in Washington

(CNN) Happy birthday to the first lady -- Melania Trump is ringing in her 47th year in Washington.

Trump, who is living in New York through the duration of the school year, is spending her day at a luncheon for Senate spouses.

"Looking forward to today's Senate spouses luncheon at the National Gallery of Art. A wonderful group doing great things for our country!" she tweeted Wednesday morning.

She will also be joined at the National Gallery of Art's newly refurbished East Building by second lady Karen Pence, who just returned from a trip to Asia and Australia, as well as the spouses of Trump administration Cabinet members. She will give remarks at the luncheon, per the White House, which will not be open to press. Photo ops with the first lady are also on the agenda.

