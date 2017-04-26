RNC Chair: GOP base will walk away in midterms if wall isn't built

Story highlights "Certainly this was front and center in his campaign and our voters are gonna expect us to act on it," McDaniel said.

"I know that our voters are gonna hold us accountable in 2018 if we do not keep the campaign promises that were made," she added.

(CNN) Republican National Committee chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said Wednesday that failing to fulfill Donald Trump's campaign promise to build a wall along the Mexican border will hurt the party in the 2018 midterm elections.

"They're gonna lose the trust of our base if we don't keep our promises, our base is gonna walk away," McDaniel said when asked by conservative radio host Laura Ingraham about the possibly of the wall not being built or funded. "They're gonna feel like, 'hey you said one thing on the campaign trail to get elected and you didn't act on it.'"

"Certainly this was front and center in his campaign and our voters are gonna expect us to act on it," she added.

Earlier, McDaniel said Republican voters would be holding their elected officials accountable in the midterm elections if they didn't keep campaign promises.

"I know that our voters are gonna hold us accountable in 2018 if we do not keep the campaign promises that were made. When you get to Washington, sometimes you forget what was said outside and it's important that we bring that back to Washington and let them hear what the voters expect of this government and of the president."