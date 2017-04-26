Ivanka Trump calls Syrian refugees a 'global humanitarian crisis'

Story highlights Ivanka Trump traveled to Berlin this week

Berlin (CNN) Ivanka Trump, a top adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, went further than he has when it comes to support for allowing Syrian refugees to enter the US in the face of their country's ongoing humanitarian crisis.

"I think there is a global humanitarian crisis that's happening and we have to come together and we have to solve it," she told NBC in an interview aired Wednesday morning.

An executive order signed by the President in early March, currently held up by the courts, would ban immigration from six Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, and temporarily ban on all refugees form entering the US. It specifically blocks citizens of Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from obtaining visas for at least 90 days.

Asked whether that would include opening the borders to Syrian refugees, Ivanka Trump, who formally serves in the administration as assistant to the President, indicated openness.

"That has to be part of the discussion. But that's not going to be enough in and of itself," she said.

