White House considering order to withdraw from NAFTA

He has pledged to renegotiate the trade pact

Washington (CNN) The White House is considering withdrawing from NAFTA in the coming days, though President Donald Trump has not yet decided how to proceed, two senior administration officials confirmed to CNN Wednesday.

The White House is currently mulling an executive order declaring the US' intent to withdraw from NAFTA, a move that could trigger a renegotiation of the trade pact rather than outright withdrawal, the officials said.m

But Trump could also simply launch the US into renegotiations of the trade pact with Canada and Mexico rather than making a bold move declaring the US' intent to withdraw.

Politico first reported Wednesday that the White House is mulling an executive order on withdrawing the US from NAFTA.

One senior administration official stressed that this is something Trump has "always been considering" and while the White House is currently considering an executive order, the official stressed a lot could change in the coming days. Trump has not made any decisions and a range of options are still on the table, the official said.

