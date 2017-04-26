Breaking News

How Trump came around to McCain on foreign policy

By Jeremy Herb, CNN

Updated 6:37 AM ET, Wed April 26, 2017

Story highlights

  • The new president spent two months not talking to McCain
  • Syrian strikes and a fellow senator started to change things

Washington (CNN)For the first two months of Donald Trump's presidency, which was ushered in with his "America First" inaugural speech promising to pull back from the world, he did not speak directly to the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

It's notable not only because a new Republican president spent so long not talking to a Republican chairman of a high-profile committee, but also because that chairman is perhaps the most well-known Republican in the entire Congress -- Sen. John McCain of Arizona.
    The two did speak, in one way -- they attacked one another thorough statements to the press and Twitter missives over a Yemen raid in which a Navy SEAL was killed and over other foreign policy disputes.
    But that all changed in the wake of an atrocious chemical attack on Syrian civilians, including children. Trump did speak to McCain by phone in the hours before he decided to strike the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a move that was made to send a message the US would not tolerate the use of chemical weapons.
    That decision has helped McCain and other traditional Republican defense hawks make a 180-degree turn on Trump's foreign policy, going from slamming his "America First" campaign pledge to lauding his decisive action.
    "I think a seminal moment in his presidency was the cruise missile attacks in Syria, not just because of the damage that it did, but the signal that unlike the previous eight years, the United States of America will act," McCain said Tuesday. "The biggest mistake of the Obama administration was when they crossed the red lines and Obama did nothing. That sent the message around the world that the United States is a paper tiger."
    While the decision to strike Syria was one of Trump's most serious, his conversations with McCain began during a much more lighthearted moment. The two first struck up a conversation at a White House reception in March for senators and their spouses hosted by the President and first lady Melania Trump, according to a source familiar with their conversations.
    That conversation sparked Trump's call to McCain on Syria, and the Arizona Republican said this week that he has talked to Trump several times since. He and his closest Senate ally, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, had dinner with the President on Monday.
    In Trump's first 100 days in office, foreign policy may be his starkest shift from the presidential campaign, as he showed a willingness to use military force in Syria, authorized a raid with Navy SEALs on the ground in Yemen, and now is talking tough about action to stop North Korea from obtaining a nuclear weapon that could strike the US.
    While Trump is still touting "America First" when it comes to issues like trade, he's shown a more international streak on foreign matters, from praising NATO (no longer obsolete) to giving commanders on the ground more authority to direct strikes like the recent "mother of all bombs" attack in Afghanistan, another move that's earned praise from hawks like McCain and Graham.
    By striking Syria, Trump gave McCain the president he'd been desperately seeking after six years of fighting with the Obama administration over doing more against Assad, from arming Syrian rebel groups in the early days of the civil war to launching a strike on the regime after the 2013 chemical weapons attack.
    McCain still wants to see more from Trump, though. He's praised his actions in Syria and Afghanistan but still wants to see a broader strategy from the administration on both conflicts -- what to do with Assad, for instance -- which was also a constant refrain from him during the Obama administration.
    Indeed, McCain and Graham are sure to clash with Trump again -- the President's budget request for the military may be their next battleground -- but both have given him solid marks on foreign policy in the opening months of his presidency.
    "I'm pleasantly surprised," Graham told CNN. "What I have come to conclude is that when the world looks at Trump, they don't see Obama, and that's a good thing."

    Early criticism

    The early days of Trump's tenure, however, looked very different in the eyes of McCain and Graham, as the two repeatedly rebuked the President.
    They slammed his rushed executive order that initially cracked down on immigration to the US from seven majority-Muslim countries. They criticized his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as his attacks on the media. McCain needled the President for fighting with the Prime Minister of Australia and voted against his pick for budget chief.
    And in the week before Trump decided to launch military action in Syria, McCain and Graham were slamming the Trump administration's foreign policy over comments from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that suggested a hands-off approach on Assad.
    Trump's fighting with McCain and Graham, of course, stems back to the 2016 campaign, in which Trump lampooned opponent Graham -- at one point offering the senator's cell phone number on national television -- and said that McCain wasn't a war hero when he was captured in Vietnam and held as a prisoner of war.
    Graham, for his part, was one of Trump's most vocal Republican critics in the campaign during and after the South Carolina senator's failed presidential bid.
    But when Trump took office, the two Republican senators had an unofficial ambassador who was close to the President: Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.
    Cotton has acted at times as an intermediary overall between Capitol Hill and the White House, and he played a key role in putting National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Trump's radar as a replacement for Mike Flynn.
    "He's a credible voice in the White House," a Senate aide said of Cotton. "They trust him, and I think it's because he carries their message effectively ... McMaster was on no one's radar the week they were picking a new national security adviser, and four days later he was named."
    Cotton declined to comment on his role with the White House and his Senate colleagues.

    Trump's team

    Picking McMaster to replace Flynn is one of Trump's personnel choices that has gone a long way toward bridging the foreign policy gap between McCain and Trump.
    In addition to McMaster, McCain loudly pushed for Trump to pick James Mattis as his defense secretary. He also praised the choices of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a retired four-star general, and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.
    "I think the willingness to be friendlier, even if only in private, started with Trump's choice of Mattis as secretary, and followed by the replacement of Flynn with McMaster," said Mackenzie Eaglen, a defense analyst at the American Enterprise Institute. "These are leaders who share more of a worldview with McCain than Trump. These are natural allies of McCain."
    Eaglen and other defense analysts said Trump's team -- where McMaster has appeared to outflank White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on foreign policy -- has likely played a major role shaping Trump's views.
    And McCain and Graham may have helped from the outside, too.
    "It's not surprising that a combination of McCain and Graham, plus Mattis and McMaster, and a few others would center Mr. Trump's foreign policy a bit better in a fairly short time," said Michael O'Hanlon, a defense analyst at the Brookings Institution.
    In a sign that Trump's coming around to McCain's perspective, some members from the senator's own team may soon be joining team Trump. During the transition, McCain's staff sent the Trump transition team a list of potential names for Pentagon jobs that was ignored, according to two sources familiar with the process.
    That attitude changed when Trump took office. While there have been some battles between the Pentagon and White House over staffing, several Senate Armed Services Committee aides are expected to jump over to Pentagon roles in the administration in the coming weeks, according to the sources.
    Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker, who dined with the president on Tuesday, told CNN beforehand that Trump's made clear strides on foreign policy.
    "I don't think there's any question the President has grown and evolved on foreign policy," the Tennessee Republican said. "There were many things said during the campaign that concerned me. ... I really do think there's been a very, very positive evolution in foreign policy."
    McCain would not discuss whether he and Trump had raised their disagreements or past fights during their dinner on Monday, but he did say there were compelling reasons for the pair to get along.
    "I think it's in both our interests," McCain said, "from the standpoint of a world that is more unstable and (in) more tumult and danger than any time in the last 70 years -- that it's incumbent upon us to work together."