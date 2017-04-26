Donald Trump has spent 97 days in constant motion. But what has he actually done?

(CNN) President Donald Trump seems to have spent his first 97 days in near-constant motion.

If he's not tweeting about something or hosting members of Congress at the White House, he's huddled with a foreign leader at Mar-a-Lago or putting his John Hancock on some executive action or order.

Or boasting about how much he's gotten done. "No administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days," Trump said earlier this month.

The truth is more nuanced and less favorable to Trump. Yes, Trump has been moving almost non-stop for his first 97 days as president. But, movement is not accomplishment. And, any analysis of Trump's first 97 days makes clear there has been much more of the former and much less of the latter.

Consider this: The single, large-scale accomplishment of the Trump administration to date is the nomination and confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.