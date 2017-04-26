Story highlights President Donald Trump's administration unveiled a new tax plan Wednesday

Trump's approach is seen as a direct affront to Paul Ryan and Ways and Means Chair Kevin Brady

(CNN) Despite a positive public front, congressional Republicans are quietly voicing frustration that President Donald Trump's big tax announcement Wednesday contains all cuts and no real reform, lacking the crucial components of a way to pay for the plan as well as sufficient congressional involvement.

Administration officials say the White House wanted to take the lead on this -- rather than wait for the Hill -- to get headlines ahead of Trump's 100th day in office.

House Speaker Paul Ryan put a positive spin on things during his own news conference Wednesday, but things are far from great behind the scenes. The Trump administration has ruffled GOP feathers on Capitol Hill, by getting in the way of legislators efforts to fix the tax system.

"It's not tax reform," said one senior GOP aide. "Not even close."

