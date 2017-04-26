Congressional caucus to present report on missing black girls

Washington (CNN) A congressional caucus founded by three African-American women plans to present a report by the end of the year on how to solve the problem of missing black children nationwide.

"We don't want to just talk about the problems, we want to think about the solutions," Rep. Robin Kelly said Wednesday at a town hall on the issue.

The Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls hosted a town hall at the Library of Congress Wednesday to address what they characterize as a national epidemic of missing black children. The group, founded by Kelly, Rep. Yvette Clarke and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman in 2016, consists of more than 20 lawmakers working toward solutions to challenges impacting black women and girls.

The town hall came amid calls for federal assistance to help locate missing African-American girls whose profiles are posted almost daily on the Washington Metropolitan Police Department's Twitter feed. In 2014, the Black and Missing Foundation reported that 64,000 black women and girls were missing nationwide.

But activists, law enforcement officials and political leaders at the town hall said media coverage and legislation does not reflect that reality. After hearing the data, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said it is "such an injustice" that women and girls of color are more likely to go missing.

