State Rep., tired of bigotry, calls online troll's grandmother

(CNN) When an online troll posted a racist and bigoted message on State Rep. Brian Sims' Facebook page, he didn't pull any punches -- he called the troll's grandma.

Checking social media for Pennsylvania State Rep. Sims is a morning ritual, like it is for many Americans. Except Sims, Pennsylvania's first openly gay state representative, also monitors and reports bigoted postings on his Facebook page.

Enter Facebook user David.

Sims, a Democrat from Philadelphia, did not tell CNN David's full name, or the name of his grandmother.

"Normally when someone like that uses that language, it's because of something I've done," Sims said. "He didn't have much up on his page. But if you click down a bit, he told people repeatedly to call him on a number."

