How Demme showed us America's nightmare

Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post.

(CNN) If Jonathan Demme, who died Wednesday at age 73, had done nothing else in his movie directing life except "Something Wild," "Stop Making Sense" and "The Silence of the Lambs," his place in history would be secure -- and exalted.

But there are two other films that, as we get deeper into this still-new century, I sense will be reevaluated far from their respective contexts as "up-to-the-minute social drama" and "prestige literary project" and be appreciated as idiosyncratic inquiries into the human psyche.

There is "Philadelphia" (1993), for which Tom Hanks won the first of two consecutive Oscars, playing an AIDS patient suing the law firm that dismissed him. And, even more significantly, there is "Beloved" (2002), Demme's adaptation of Toni Morrison's prize-winning novel about the legacies of American slavery.

To be sure, each of the first three movies I mentioned at the beginning represents a peak in each stage of Demme's career. "Something Wild," made in 1986 and considered his masterwork by many critics, placed Jeff Daniels, Melanie Griffith and Ray Liotta as the romantic triangle in a road comedy that both unsettled and charmed its audiences. That was the best example of Demme's early quirky period, a compound of bent Americana and hip buffoonery.

"Stop Making Sense," 1984's filmed record of the Talking Heads rock group performing at what may have been its commercial and artistic peak, remains a model of its kind; it perfectly melds the colorfully staged grandeur of a classic MGM musical with the frenzied montages typifying of the emerging music-video genre.

