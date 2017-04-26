Story highlights Trump's bellicose talk about rogue nations including North Korea and Iran isn't likely to yield dramatic changes -- unless he's willing to negotiate, write Aaron David Miller and Richard Sokolsky

Aaron David Miller is a vice president and distinguished scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. He was also a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations. Richard Sokolsky is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. From 2005 to 2015, he was a member of the secretary of state's Office of Policy Planning. The opinions expressed in this commentary belong to the authors.

(CNN) In 2002, George W. Bush identified his now famous "axis of evil" -- Iraq, Iran and North Korea, three rogue, even pariah, states that challenged the international order with terror and weapons of mass destruction (WMD). And he vowed they would not be permitted to threaten the US with the world's most destructive weapons.

That didn't work out so well. The US invaded Iraq and dispatched the cruel and evil Saddam Hussein but at terrible price, leaving Iraq as a highly dysfunctional state and the US engaged in a war it's still waging 15 years later. Meanwhile, Iran and North Korea only grew stronger, ramping up both their nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Indeed, it was the Obama administration's resort to sanctions and diplomacy, not the threat of war, that produced an agreement that has temporarily restrained Iran's nuclear program.

Now under Donald Trump's administration, the "axis of evil" is back, though in somewhat altered form.

Recently Iran, North Korea and Syria (replacing Iraq) have joined ISIS as the administration's key bogeymen. Indeed, in the space of 10 days, Mr. Trump ordered a missile strike on Syria; directed a carrier battle group to the Korean Peninsula; ordered a review of US policy toward Iran that had a threatening edge; and ratcheted up the rhetoric toward North Korea, implying a greater willingness to use force to deal with its missile and nuclear programs.

But like Mr. Bush, Mr. Trump may find his trio of designated outliers difficult to contain -- and sanctions and military pressure necessary but insufficient tools for the job. The task at hand will also require politics and diplomacy. And while each case is different, the common thread in the strategy isn't changing these regimes so much as it is trying to change their behavior -- and even this will be hard to do. More than likely, they will all remain hostile to American interests.

