His son's favorite Blockbuster store is closing. So dad built him one at home

(CNN) Blockbuster Video stores have been closing at a rapid rate the past couple of years. But you probably aren't too worked up over it, since you're busy binge-watching pretty much everything on Netflix.

When Hector Zuniga found out that the Blockbuster he goes to in Mission, Texas, is closing down, he took it hard.

The 20-year-old has autism and trips to the Blockbuster store were part of his regular routine.

So his father came up with a brilliant plan. He built a mini-Blockbuster store at home.

"My autistic brother was sad that Blockbuster was closing down," his brother, Javier, posted on Twitter. "So my parents made a mini one at home for him!"

MY AUTISTIC BROTHER WAS SAD THAT BLOCK BUSTER WAS CLOSING DOWN SO MY PARENTS MADE A MINI ONE AT HOME FOR HIM! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/B4oo74NBvi — jaavii (@Javiii_Zuniga) April 23, 2017

Read More