Story highlights Ten suspects arrested in connection to alleged weapon sales used in January 2015 attacks

Amedy Coulibaly killed four at kosher supermarket in Paris before police shot him dead

(CNN) French police are questioning 10 people they believe could have supplied weapons to Amedy Coulibaly, the terrorist who killed four people at a kosher supermarket in Paris in January 2015.

A spokeswoman for the Paris prosecutor told CNN that ten people from northern France and Belgium had been taken into custody since Monday, including several arrests on Wednesday morning.

Coulibaly's deadly siege at the Jewish grocery store in an eastern suburb of Paris occurred just two days after brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi stormed the offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo , killing 12 and injuring 11.

Armed soldiers patrol a school in the Jewish quarter of Paris following the kosher market attack in January 2015.

The three assailants were killed by police in separate standoffs.

The police will be investigating possible links between the detained and their alleged connections to selling weapons used for the January 2015 attacks, the spokeswoman said.

Read More