The sequel will come two decades after "Unbreakable" was released

(CNN) When it comes to M. Night Shyamalan films, nothing ever happens by chance.

So when Bruce Willis gave a surprise cameo as his "Unbreakable" character David Dunn in last year's "Split," fans knew something special was in the works.

Everything is as it seems.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Shyamalan confirmed that not only is a sequel coming, but it will bring together the narratives of the two films.

