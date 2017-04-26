Sanaa Lathan takes aim in 'Shots Fired'

Story highlights Series was filmed as police involved shootings were occurring

Lathan said filming was intense

(CNN) "Shots Fired" star Sanaa Lathan wants you to know that while you may be tuning into her weekly TV series, you are actually watching a movie.

"It really is a 10-hour film," she told CNN. "It's so much a movie that whenever we said 'episodes' on set, we were playfully reprimanded and told to call them 'hours.'"

The new Fox drama reunites Lathan with her "Love & Basketball" director Gina Prince-Bythewood, who co-created the series with husband Reggie Rock Bythewood.

The show is built around the controversial killing of a civilian by a police officer -- but with a twist. On "Shots Fired," the police officer is black and the shooting victim is white.

Lathan plays investigator Ashe Akino, who along with a special prosecutor played by Stephan James, unravels the incident.

