(CNN) Life -- and Universal Pictures -- found a way to bring Jeff Goldblum back to "Jurassic Park."

Well known for playing the snarky but charming Dr. Ian Malcolm in the "Jurassic Park" series, Goldblum will return to the franchise in the sequel to "Jurassic World," Universal announced Tuesday night.

Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the film will be the fifth installment in the "Jurassic Park" series and the follow to the 2015 mega-hit

The news of Goldblum joining the cast stirred excitement among "Jurassic" fans.

The news of Jeff Goldblum returning to play Dr. Ian Malcolm in the #JurassicWorld sequel made my week. pic.twitter.com/wUZ45gqRsY — Joe 'Monk' Pardavila (@joepardavila) April 26, 2017

Goldblum starred in the original 1993 film, as well as "The Lost World: Jurassic Park."

