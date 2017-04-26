(CNN) "Dear White People" works perfectly as a half-hour series, providing a sharp look at African-American students at a predominantly white Ivy League university while creating an assortment of appealing, well-defined personalities. Making the jump from 2014 movie to TV show, the Netflix show passes the test of juggling relevance and entertainment with flying colors.

Indeed, the timing seems especially good for the series, as people still grapple with the aftermath of the Obama administration, and the vision of a post-racial America. Here, race is very much a part of everyday life, as the black students are keenly aware of their minority status. And yes, that includes some discussion about whether the more politically minded among them might need to lighten up a bit.

Moving back and forth in time, and alternating its perspective to different characters from episode to episode, the program derives its name from a radio show hosted by Sam (Logan Browning, a breakout star in the making), a campus activist who chafes at the slights from even her well-meaning white classmates.

Narrated by Giancarlo Esposito, Sam is described as "one of the few black voices in this mostly white place" -- said place being Winchester University, whose hallowed halls are populated by plenty of privileged legacies.

Irritation toward Sam's on-air lectures leads the white leaders of a student publication to host a Dear Black People party, an event with multiple twists, whose repercussions unfold across several episodes.

