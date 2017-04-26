Story highlights Adam Levine sang 'Hey Jude' in memory of the late Christina Grimmie, who appeared on season six of 'The Voice'

Grimmie was fatally shot last June

(CNN) Adam Levine performed an emotional tribute to Christina Grimmie on "The Voice" Tuesday night.

Levine sang the 1968 Beatles hit, "Hey Jude." Members of his current team on the show joined him.

Grimmie's parents and her brother were in the audience.

