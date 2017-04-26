Story highlights
(CNN)Adam Levine performed an emotional tribute to Christina Grimmie on "The Voice" Tuesday night.
Grimmie was on Levine's team during Season 6 of the NBC singing competition show. The singer was shot and killed by an obsessed fan after performing in Orlando last June.
Levine sang the 1968 Beatles hit, "Hey Jude." Members of his current team on the show joined him.
Grimmie's parents and her brother were in the audience.
"God, I loved her so much," Levine said as he turned to her family. "I am talking to you guys specifically, I'm talking to everybody. I miss her. It is unfair she is not here. We are going to sing a little song. I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor. Thank you for being here. Christina, we love you."
Levine and "Voice" host Carson Daly also announced the creation of the Christina Grimmie Foundation in support of victims of gun violence and families facing breast cancer diagnosis, which Grimmie's mother battled.