Nuclear tests will 'never stop', North Korean government official says

By Will Ripley, Tim Schwarz and Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 10:58 PM ET, Wed April 26, 2017

This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 26, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) attending the combined fire demonstration of the services of the Korean People's Army in celebration of its 85th founding anniversary at the airport of eastern front.
This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 26, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) attending the combined fire demonstration of the services of the Korean People's Army in celebration of its 85th founding anniversary at the airport of eastern front. / AFP PHOTO / KCNA VIA KNS / STR / South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT ---EDITORS NOTE--- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PHOTO IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY AFP. / (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Pyongyang, North Korea (CNN)A North Korean government official in a rare interview promised his country's nuclear tests would "never stop" as long as the US continued what they viewed as "acts of aggression."

Speaking to CNN Tuesday, Sok Chol Won wouldn't confirm when the country's long-anticipated sixth nuclear test would take place but said it wouldn't be influenced by outside events.
"The nuclear test is an important part of our continued efforts to strengthen our nuclear forces," he said.
"As long as America continues its hostile acts of aggression, we will never stop nuclear and missile tests."
    Sok's official title is director of North Korea's Institute of Human Rights at the Academy of Social Sciences, but he was authorized to comment to CNN on all matters.
    N. Korea holds large-scale artillery drill
    N. Korea holds large-scale artillery drill

    Another nuclear test could further inflame an already tense situation on the Korean Peninsula, at a time when the Trump administration is moving large amounts of military hardware to the region.
    The USS Vinson aircraft carrier is currently on its way to the peninsula, while a nuclear-powered submarine, USS Michigan, arrived in a South Korean port on Tuesday. And the THAAD anti-missile system designed to mitigate the threat of North Korea's missiles will be operational "in the coming days," the top US commander in the Pacific said.
    Sok said Tuesday's massive artillery drill, held on the 85th anniversary of North Korea's army, was a warning to US President Donald Trump.
    "This exercise is a direct response to acts of aggression by the United States," he said.
    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un guides live fire drills Tuesday, according to North Korean State Media.
    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un guides live fire drills Tuesday, according to North Korean State Media.

    Reports of human rights abuse 'fiction'

    When asked about the three US citizens currently held in North Korean custody, including Kim Sang Duk who was arrested on Saturday, Sok only said they were being kept in the same conditions as other prisoners.
    North Korea detains American citizen
    North Korea detains American citizen

    He strongly denied statements made by defectors of brutal North Korean prison camps, where up to 120,000 men, women and children are believed to be held.
    "Those people (defectors) are criminals who ran away, they're paid to lie and encouraged by the US and their followers," he said.
    "The UN wants to politicize the human rights issue, use it to interfere with our internal affairs. Their reports are nothing but fiction."
    Sok said human rights meant defending North Korea and its supreme leader Kim Jong Un, even if it meant nuclear war.