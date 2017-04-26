China launches its first homegrown aircraft carrier

(CNN) The first aircraft carrier designed and built in China was launched Wednesday amid streamers and champagne.

The as-yet unnamed vessel is China's second aircraft carrier. Early on Wednesday morning it was towed from Dalian Shipyard, Liaoning, to a nearby wharf, China's Ministry of National Defense said.

The newly-built aircraft carrier is transferred from dry dock into the water on April 26.

Construction began in November 2013, and just over three years later the main hull has been completed, as well as a number of the vessel's primary systems, including power supply.

"Next, the aircraft carrier will debug its system devices and conduct fitting-out as planned, and start mooring tests," China's military said in a statement.

Analyst: China wants 'blue-water' capacity

China's first carrier, the Liaoning, was bought from the Ukraine in 1998. After years of refurbishing and outfitting, it was finally put into service in 2012.

The Chinese government's military build-up has unsettled its neighbors and Washington, particularly as Beijing has taken a more robust stance in territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

According to Yvonne Chiu, an assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong, China's navy is trying to enhance its ability to operate globally across open oceans.

"China seeks to become a major world power, and one of the hallmarks of such a status is blue-water capability and the ability to project military might globally," Chiu wrote for CNN in March.

The launch of the new carrier was celebrated with an early-morning ceremony, where the national anthem was played before a bottle of champagne was broken over the vessel's hull.

The ceremony was attended by Gen. Fan Changlong, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, who gave a speech.