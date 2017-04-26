Breaking News

Tunnels to the sky: Photographer captures Italy's hidden courtyards

By Betty Wood, The Spaces

Updated 10:04 PM ET, Wed April 26, 2017

The Spaces is a digital publication that covers architecture, design and art.

(CNN)Photographer Seth Vane, in his mesmerizing series Tunnels to the sky, captured perfect symmetry of these piazzas and the peaceful reverie they inspire.

From ghost towns to megacities: The extreme transformation of Asia&#39;s city skylines
Hurrying to take the portrait of a chef who was on his cigarette break, Vane found himself in an enclosed courtyard, surrounded on all sides by the vertical planes of a grand Milanese building.
    He didn't get the portrait, but he did turn his lens on the sharp geometry of the piazza, replete with towering windows stretching up to the sky.
    On subsequent trips through Rome, Venice and Genoa, he replicated his experiment by turning off his GPS and relying on serendipity.
    For more architecture stories, head to The Spaces.