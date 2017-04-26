(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Wednesday:
-- The Trump administration is proposing the "biggest tax cut" in US history, says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The proposal includes slashing the rate for all businesses to 15%.
-- National monuments designated by the past three presidents could lose their protected status under a new review ordered by President Donald Trump.
-- The White House is weighing whether to pull out of the NAFTA free trade pact in the coming days, two senior officials say.
-- The conservative House Freedom Caucus says it will support a new proposal aimed at bridging the GOP divide on health care reform.
-- Filmmaker Jonathan Demme, an Oscar winner for "Silence of the Lambs" who was also known for creating quirky features and documentaries, is dead at age 73, his publicist says.
-- Islam Mitat met her first husband on a Muslim dating website -- then he took her to live in ISIS territory.
-- It's no secret that doctors take home some pretty hefty paychecks. But female doctors earn a lot less than male doctors.
-- Pope Francis is paying the rent on a private beach near Rome so a charity can help people with disabilities enjoy the sea and sun.
-- Happy birthday to the first lady -- Melania Trump is ringing in her 47th in Washington.