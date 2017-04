(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN on Wednesday:

The Trump administration is proposing the "biggest tax cut" in US history, says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The proposal includes slashing the rate for all businesses to 15%

National monuments designated by the past three presidents could lose their protected status under a new review ordered by President Donald Trump.

The White House is weighing whether to pull out of the NAFTA free trade pact in the coming days, two senior officials say.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus says it will support a new proposal aimed at bridging the GOP divide on health care reform.

Filmmaker Jonathan Demme, an Oscar winner for "Silence of the Lambs" who was also known for creating quirky features and documentaries, is dead at age 73, his publicist says.

Islam Mitat met her first husband on a Muslim dating website -- then he took her to live in ISIS territory

It's no secret that doctors take home some pretty hefty paychecks. But female doctors earn a lot less than male doctors.

-- Pope Francis is paying the rent on a private beach near Rome so a charity can help people with disabilities enjoy the sea and sun