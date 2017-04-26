(CNN) In search of a hook up that might well save his species, the world's last male northern white rhino has taken to dating app Tinder.

Showing that a lack of opposable thumbs is no barrier to finding love in the twenty-first century, Sudan -- who lives in Kenya -- has been dubbed "the most eligible bachelor in the world" by the team caring for him. But while he has two potential suitors remaining, he needs the internet's help to make the magic happen.

With armed guards keeping him under surveillance 24/7, dating conditions have not been ideal. As such he's been granted special privileges, and Tinder has made him a profile available all over the world.

"It's going to be broadcast in 190 countries and in 40 languages," says Mathieu Plassard of communications agency Ogilvy Africa. "(It's) the first time that Tinder has done something like (this)."

The Ol Pejeta Conservancy, in charge of Sudan's care, hope to raise funds for one final attempt to save the imperiled species. No spring chicken, 43-year-old Sudan has failed to successfully mate with the two female northern white rhinos left, and the conservancy is seeking funding for in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

