Breaking News

Tipster to receive $10,000 reward in Tennessee teacher's arrest

By Ralph Ellis and Carma Hassan, CNN

Updated 4:04 PM ET, Tue April 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Griffin Barry says he delivered the tip that led authorities to arrest Tad Cummins.
Griffin Barry says he delivered the tip that led authorities to arrest Tad Cummins.

Story highlights

  • Griffin Barry is caretaker for California cabin
  • His tip led to arrest, recovery of student

(CNN)The man who said he helped police capture Tad Cummins, the Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a teenaged girl, will receive a $10,000 reward, according to the lawyer for her family.

Griffin Barry will receive the money Friday at the office of attorney S. Jason Whatley in Columbia, Tennessee.
Tennessee teacher arrested, student safe
Tennessee teacher arrested, student safe

    JUST WATCHED

    Tennessee teacher arrested, student safe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tennessee teacher arrested, student safe 01:08
Cummins, 50, was arrested and Elizabeth Thomas, 15, was found last Thursday after Barry told authorities the two were staying in a remote cabin near Cecilville, California, near the Oregon border. They'd been missing from Culleoka, Tennessee, for 39 days.
    Cummins had passed himself off as a down-on-his-luck Colorado man who'd just lost his job and home, Barry said. Barry said he offered Cummins work moving rocks to build a wall on the property and allowed them to stay in the cabin, for which Barry was the caretaker.
    But Barry became suspicious, noting that the teacher was driving a vehicle without any license plates, and notified authorities.
    Read More
    Cummins is in a California jail awaiting transfer to Tennessee. He was charged with one federal count of transportation of a minor across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual intercourse and faces state charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.
    Thomas is being treated in a mental health facility.