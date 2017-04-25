Heavy rains flood North Carolina

Story highlights Parts of North Carolina have gotten 5-7 inches of rain since Sunday

Flood warning for Raleigh and surrounding area

(CNN) Days of heavy rain have swamped homes and businesses in North Carolina and Tuesday brought more rain into the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning until 11:30 p.m. for Raleigh, the state capital, and surrounding counties. It warned that many roads are still closed and said the waters will be slow to recede.

Flood Warning until 1130PM. Many roads remained closed. Water will be slow to recede. Please avoid high water & flooded roadways. pic.twitter.com/AzKpU0y9l8 — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 25, 2017

CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said 5-7 inches have fallen in parts of the state since Monday.

Nick Voss said he had about 30 inches of water in his garage on Tuesday morning. His house is elevated to meet flood standards, so his living area is safe and dry. He had also moved his vehicles to higher ground before the flooding.

Crabtree Creek, which runs through the northern part of the city, reached major flood levels , but forecasters said it has started to recede.

