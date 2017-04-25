The mayor of Minneapolis opens up about sexual abuse as a child

Story highlights Abuse began when she was 8 years old, Hodges writes on Facebook

She told her story on Break the Silence Day at the social media site

(CNN) Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says she is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse.

The mayor made the stark revelation Monday via a photo project at the Break the Silence Day Facebook page. It was sponsored by a Minneapolis-based non-profit that supports survivors of sexual violence.

The project captures the faces, names and several first-person narratives of dozens of survivors residing in the Twin Cities. Many talk of their pain, alcohol and drug abuse, and descent into depression. All the survivors say they are speaking up to let others know that they aren't alone.

In four paragraphs, Hodges writes that while she has been fairly open about her addiction to alcohol, she chose to keep her abuse a secret, until now.

"I was abused by adults unrelated to me for many years, starting when I was eight years old," Hodges writes. "My family did not know. I believed -- was threatened into believing -- that the slightest indication that anything was amiss would jeopardize the safety of everyone and everything I loved. No one knew until I told them early in my sobriety -- not my friends, not my family."

