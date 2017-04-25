That Lowe's Mother's Day coupon doing the Facebook rounds? It's a scam

(CNN) File this under things too good to be true.

There's an online coupon floating around on Facebook that sounds like a great deal.

"LOWE'S is giving Free $50 coupons for EVERYONE! to celebrate Mother's Day!" the coupon reads. Great, now mom can get herself more plants -- or power tools -- as she celebrates her big day.

When click on the ad in Facebook, it takes you to a page with the Lowe's logo that has a short survey. You have to fill out the survey to get the coupon.

But don't even bother filling it out, because it's a scam.

