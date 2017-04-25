Story highlights Man living with family in motel returns lost tax payment to stranger

Sergio Juarez found the missing money order under his car

(CNN) Yesenia Del Valle was in a panic. One minute she was heading off to send a tax payment to the IRS.

The next she was frantically searching for the money order she'd planned to mail.

Del Valle remembers that next she "tore her car apart" looking for it. It wasn't there.

She went back to the Imperial Beach, California, store where she bought the money order and was told it would take months for her to get her money back. And it was already April 18 -- otherwise known as tax day. A disappointed Del Valle headed home to break the bad news to her husband.

An unexpected visitor

Read More