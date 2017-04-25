(CNN)Another day, another military drill from North Korea. Here's what else you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)
1. Border wall funding
President Trump may not go all in on funding for his border wall in the upcoming spending bill fight after all. Trump had said he wanted funds for the wall included in the budget bill that must be OK'd this week to avoid a government shutdown. That position's a no-go for Democrats, who promised a fight, including possibly shutting down the government. Trump's aides have now taken a softer tone, saying that just including some "border security" funds in the spending bill would be enough. That would push the war over funding the wall, one of Trump's signature campaign promises, to another day.
2. Tariffs and taxes
The President made good on his campaign promise to hit other nations with tariffs, but it wasn't China or Mexico that got whacked first, it was our nice neighbors to the north in Canada. The Trump administration slapped tariffs of up to 24% on Canadian lumber shipped to the US, after trade talks on dairy products collapsed. Some fear this could start a trade war. Meanwhile, Trump's new tax plan, which he's due to reveal tomorrow, may propose slashing the top corporate rate to 15% from 35%. That could spook some deficit-minded Republicans, who are eager to offer businesses and corporations tax relief but don't want to explode the country's debt to do it.
3. French presidential election
Hacking is now the latest in a series of frightening similarities between the French election and last year's US election. A Japanese cybersecurity firm says Emmanuel Macron's campaign was targeted by hackers employing methods similar to the ones used against the Democratic National Committee. Macron's camp hasn't said if it was indeed hacked. His opponent in the May 7 runoff, Marine Le Pen, is temporarily stepping down from leading the National Front party to fully focus on her campaign.
4. Arkansas executions
Arkansas last night held the nation's first back-to-back executions in 17 years. This days after holding the state's first execution in more than a decade. The latest executed inmates, Jack Harold Jones and Marcel Wayne Williams, were among eight prisoners set to die this month before the state's supply of lethal injection drugs expires. Four executions are now on hold pending appeals.
5. Anti-protester bills
At least 18 states are considering bills that would make it harder for demonstrators to protest. Lawmakers are considering everything from boosting penalties for protesters who block roads to making wearing a mask while protesting illegal. Civil liberties groups are most alarmed by bills in Tennessee and Florida that would let drivers off the hook for hitting demonstrators who are blocking roads.
NUMBER OF THE DAY
86%
That's how much anti-Semitic incidents rose in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016, the Anti-Defamation League says.
