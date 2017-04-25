(CNN) Another day, another military drill from North Korea . Here's what else you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Border wall funding

2. Tariffs and taxes

3. French presidential election

JUST WATCHED What to know about Emmanuel Macron Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What to know about Emmanuel Macron 01:26

4. Arkansas executions

JUST WATCHED Lethal injection explained Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Lethal injection explained 01:27

5. Anti-protester bills

At least 18 states are considering bills that would make it harder for demonstrators to protest. Lawmakers are considering everything from boosting penalties for protesters who block roads to making wearing a mask while protesting illegal . Civil liberties groups are most alarmed by bills in Tennessee and Florida that would let drivers off the hook for hitting demonstrators who are blocking roads.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"What's been going on while I've been gone?"

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

British version

Another copy of the Declaration of Independence -- on parchment, like the one in the National Archives -- has been found in the UK.

Last laugh

Message matters

Hair hate

Don't feel so bad, Pepsi. Hair care products maker Shea Moisture is the latest company to put out an ad that straight up ticked off its customer base

Smooth move

Kenny G serenaded his fellow passengers on a Delta flight from Tampa to LA. But chill out smooth jazz haters; this mini-concert was for a good cause.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

86%

That's how much anti-Semitic incidents rose in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016, the Anti-Defamation League says.

AND FINALLY ...

Not budging