Another day, another military drill from North Korea . Here's what else you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

1. Border wall funding

President Trump may not go all in on funding for his border wall in the upcoming spending bill fight after all. Trump had said he wanted funds for the wall included in the budget bill that must be OK'd this week to avoid a government shutdown. That position's a no-go for Democrats, who promised a fight, including possibly shutting down the government . Trump's aides have now taken a softer tone, saying that just including some "border security" funds in the spending bill would be enough. That would push the war over funding the wall, one of Trump's signature campaign promises , to another day.

2. Tariffs and taxes

3. French presidential election

4. Arkansas executions

5. Anti-protester bills

At least 18 states are considering bills that would make it harder for demonstrators to protest. Lawmakers are considering everything from boosting penalties for protesters who block roads to making wearing a mask while protesting illegal . Civil liberties groups are most alarmed by bills in Tennessee and Florida that would let drivers off the hook for hitting demonstrators who are blocking roads.

"What's been going on while I've been gone?"

Former President Barack Obama, in his first public appearance since leaving the White House

British version

Another copy of the Declaration of Independence -- on parchment, like the one in the National Archives -- has been found in the UK.

Last laugh

Message matters

A Florida teen took social issues to her prom when she wore this.

Hair hate

Don't feel so bad, Pepsi. Hair care products maker Shea Moisture is the latest company to put out an ad that straight up ticked off its customer base

Smooth move

Kenny G serenaded his fellow passengers on a Delta flight from Tampa to LA. But chill out smooth jazz haters; this mini-concert was for a good cause.

86%

That's how much anti-Semitic incidents rose in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016, the Anti-Defamation League says.

