Story highlights Ann Coulter was scheduled to speak at University of California in Berkeley on Thursday

Organizers say school has created hostile atmosphere

(CNN) Will conservative author and commentator Ann Coulter speak Thursday on the campus of one of America's most famously progressive universities?

A student group that had been helping to plan the speaking engagement said Tuesday it now will not host the event in Berkeley, California.

But Coulter tweeted she still expects to be at the University of California's flagship campus.

After the Washington Post and other media outlets reported that Coulter would appear at the school's famed Sproul Plaza, Coulter cautioned she knew not where or when she would speak.

"I haven't spoken to any Berkeley students about when and where I will speak because I'm still waiting for Berkeley to tell me," she said in one tweet.

