Muslim teen boxer inspires others to never give up

Story highlights 16-year-old was disqualified from a bout for boxing in a hijab in November

She will make history this weekend after USA Boxing granted her a wavier to compete

(CNN) For this teen passionate about boxing, her fight to go toe-to-toe with an opponent goes far beyond the ring. She's fighting for the right to compete in her hijab.

Amaiya Zafar, 16, started boxing three years ago and is already making waves in the boxing community. Not only is the Minnesota teen competing in a male-dominated sport, but she's also a devout Muslim.

"When I walked into a real boxing gym for the first time, I knew this was it for the rest of my life," she said.

In the ring, Zafar wears a hijab, long sleeves and leggings under her uniform. She was disqualified at a bout in November for wearing her hijab; it violated USA Boxing uniform regulations.

"Why should I have to compromise the sport that I love? This is my life." Zafar told CNN affiliate WCCO . "I go to the gym every single day, why should I have to compromise that for my religion?"

