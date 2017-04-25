Chasing 'dark skies' to focus on light pollution

Story highlights Astrophotographers criss-crossed US to draw attention to light pollution

They collected their photos in book "Skyglow"

(CNN) It started as a hobby. It's evolved into a cause.

Filmmakers Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovic got into astrophotography as a way to escape the urban grind and try new photography techniques. Now the two have become advocates against light pollution.

"There's no way to get around that issue when it comes to astrophotography because you're always having to run away from cities to get to dark skies," Mehmedinovic said, adding that many photographers have to drive for hours to get away from city lights.

They stitch together hundreds of long-exposure images to create their timelapse videos. The result is a swirl of stars punctuated by satellites, meteorites and aircraft streaking across the sky.

"The 25-30 second exposures reveal more stars and planets up above, they also magnify the lights on the ground, so even cities 100 miles away were blasting out our photos with floods of light," Heffernan said.