Why do racehorses love the beach?

Story highlights It's healthy for horses to have down time away from the stables

Sand is soft underfoot and low impact on horse's joints

Seawater soothes skin and muscles

(CNN) Training horses can be a tough, exhausting business, so what better than a ride to the seaside?

Racehorse trainer Gai Waterhouse, known as the first lady of Australian racing, is a firm believer in time spent at the beach.

But it's not for her benefit, it's for the well-being of her horses, she tells CNN.

Rehabilitation

Firstly, training on the sand is low impact on a horse's tendons and joints. The sand is soft underfoot and has more "give" than turf, reducing impact and the likelihood of jarring.

