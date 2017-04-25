Breaking News

Why do racehorses love the beach?

By Patrick Sung Cuadrado, CNN

Updated 6:31 AM ET, Tue April 25, 2017




    

  • It's healthy for horses to have down time away from the stables
  • Sand is soft underfoot and low impact on horse's joints
  • Seawater soothes skin and muscles

(CNN)Training horses can be a tough, exhausting business, so what better than a ride to the seaside?

Racehorse trainer Gai Waterhouse, known as the first lady of Australian racing, is a firm believer in time spent at the beach.
But it's not for her benefit, it's for the well-being of her horses, she tells CNN.

    Rehabilitation

    Firstly, training on the sand is low impact on a horse's tendons and joints. The sand is soft underfoot and has more "give" than turf, reducing impact and the likelihood of jarring.
    "It's particularly good for horses that might have been injured," Waterhouse explains.
    Exercise

    Not all animals love the water, but when it comes to horses, cantering in the sea is effective exercise.
    Waterhouse compares it to professional athletes running in a hydrotherapy pool, with joints and muscles supported by the water.
    It's good strength and conditioning work, with minimal stress on the horse both physically and mentally.
    Two horses are exercised on Laytown beach ahead of the Laytown Strand horse races -- the only ones in the Irish and English calendars to be run on a beach under the Rules of Racing -- on September 13.
    Bird's eye viewTwo horses are exercised on Laytown beach ahead of the Laytown Strand horse races -- the only ones in the Irish and English calendars to be run on a beach under the Rules of Racing -- on September 13.
    Men work to erect the temporary race course on Laytown beach.
    Setting courseMen work to erect the temporary race course on Laytown beach.
    Horses gallop along the Laytown beach course.
    Seaside speedHorses gallop along the Laytown beach course.
    A view of the action as riders and jockeys come into view through a gap in trees above the beach.
    Coast with the mostA view of the action as riders and jockeys come into view through a gap in trees above the beach.
    A tightly-bunched race field is mirrored in the water.
    Reflected gloryA tightly-bunched race field is mirrored in the water.
    Fresh hoof prints in the Laytown sand.
    On the hoofFresh hoof prints in the Laytown sand.
    These extraordinary races have been part of the local landscape since 1868, when they were held as part of the Boyne Regatta.
    Rich traditionThese extraordinary races have been part of the local landscape since 1868, when they were held as part of the Boyne Regatta.
    Horses walk through the water ahead of a race. Races are run over distances ranging from five furlongs to two miles.
    Riding the wavesHorses walk through the water ahead of a race. Races are run over distances ranging from five furlongs to two miles.
    Spectators watch in a huge field with sweeping views over the beach and its racing action, while some get to perch in an improvised grandstand created in dunes on the edge of the beach.
    Best seat in the houseSpectators watch in a huge field with sweeping views over the beach and its racing action, while some get to perch in an improvised grandstand created in dunes on the edge of the beach.
    There&#39;s nothing else quite like it in Europe -- the only horse race where life&#39;s a beach.
    Water's edgeThere's nothing else quite like it in Europe -- the only horse race where life's a beach.
    'Massage'

    The seawater also soothes a horse's skin, cleaning any cuts and loosening muscles.
    Like a sports massage, this can be particularly beneficial when training levels have increased.
    Down time

    It's also healthy for horses and their riders to have some down time away from the stables.
    "Playing in the sea and sand lets the horses relax," says Waterhouse. "It gives them something else to do other than running hard in circles."
    A horse's performance can drop if it gets bored of training, so a trip to the beach rejuvenates both horse and rider.
    As Waterhouse puts it, "It's playtime as well as good exercise."