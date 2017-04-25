Breaking News

World Masters Games: Man Kaur wins 100m gold -- aged 101

Updated 1:55 PM ET, Tue April 25, 2017

  • Man Kaur is the oldest competitor at World Masters Games
  • Intends to compete in 200m, shot put and javelin

(CNN)It is a remarkable, late-blooming athletics career.

Man Kaur only started running at the age of 93, but the 101-year-old stole the show at the World Masters Games in New Zealand by winning 100 meter gold.
The great grandmother, the only athlete competing in the 100+ age category, completed the 100m in 74 seconds.
    She is the oldest athlete at the multi-sport event, which has been labeled by many as the Olympics for veterans.
    Held every four years, the World Masters games is for people of varying abilities who are, generally, aged 35 or over.
    Dubbed the 'miracle from Chandigarh' by media in New Zealand, Kaur did a celebratory jig on her way to collecting her medal from pole vault great Sergey Bubka.
    She says she will "keep rocking" and there will be no rest for the diminutive Indian who intends on competing in the 200m, javelin and shot put in New Zealand.