Story highlights Man Kaur is the oldest competitor at World Masters Games

Intends to compete in 200m, shot put and javelin

(CNN) Man Kaur is living proof that age is just a number.

The 101-year-old from Chandigarh, India, has made history at this year's World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand, as the oldest female athlete to win a gold medal in the 100-meter race.

She's the oldest athlete at the multi-sport event, which has been labeled by many as the Olympics for veterans. Held every four years, the World Masters Games is for people of varying abilities who are, generally, age 35 or over.

Kaur competed in multiple events at the games, winning the 100-meter dash in 74 seconds on Monday, and seizing gold in the 200-meter dash and shot-put events on Wednesday. On Thursday she'll compete in the javelin throw.

The sprightly great-grandmother has quickly become a sensation at the games, posing with peace signs for fans post-race and showing off her own victory dance to the crowd, while proudly sporting the number 10001 on her jersey.

