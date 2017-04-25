Story highlights Man Kaur is the oldest competitor at World Masters Games

Intends to compete in 200m, shot put and javelin

(CNN) It is a remarkable, late-blooming athletics career.

Man Kaur only started running at the age of 93, but the 101-year-old stole the show at the World Masters Games in New Zealand by winning 100 meter gold.

The great grandmother, the only athlete competing in the 100+ age category, completed the 100m in 74 seconds.

She is the oldest athlete at the multi-sport event, which has been labeled by many as the Olympics for veterans.

Held every four years, the World Masters games is for people of varying abilities who are, generally, aged 35 or over.

